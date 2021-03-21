Home / India News / 5 kids die after getting trapped inside grain storage container in Rajasthan
india news

5 kids die after getting trapped inside grain storage container in Rajasthan

Sevaram (4), Ravina (7), Radha (5), Poonam (8) and Mali were rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead
PTI, Bikaner
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:32 PM IST
According to police, the container was almost empty and the children jumped into it one after another while playing.(PTI)

In a tragic incident, five children suffocated to death after they jumped into a grain storage container while playing at Himmatasar village in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the container was almost empty and the children jumped into it one after another while playing. The container got closed accidentally, trapping the kids inside.

Sevaram (4), Ravina (7), Radha (5), Poonam (8) and Mali were rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, SP (Bikaner) Priti Chandra said.

“When the mother of the children came home, she did not find them. During the search for them, she opened the container and found them inside it,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP