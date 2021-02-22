Home / India News / 5 killed, 5 others injured as truck rams auto rickshaw in Bihar’s Katihar
Police said the five men killed in the road accident were members of a band party which had performed at a wedding shortly before the accident.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The victims were returning from a marriage when the truck rammed into their auto rickshaw. (Representational PhotoGetty Images)

Five people were killed and five others including two teenagers were seriously injured in Bihar’s Katihar district in the early hours of Monday when a truck hit an auto rickshaw in which they were returning from a marriage ceremony, police said.

The accident took place on national highway 31 near Khaira Bahiyarpur. The deceased have been identified as the members of a band party.

The victims were returning from Maranga in Purnia district to Kursela when the accident took place. The five victims who died on the spot were identified as Arjun Mochi (50), Kishor Paswan (45), Dharmendra Kumar Mandal (50), Sushil Kumar Mochi (30), and Chhote Lal Ram (42).

The injured have been identified as Santosh Kumar (25), Mithhu Kumar, (17), Chintu Kumar (16), Shri Mochi (60) and Siya Ram Mandal (32). They all are residents of Bhangaha village under Falka police station of Katihar.

A police team sent the injured to a nearby health centre.

“The injured have been admitted at Sameli PHC. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Katihar district hospital for postmortem,” deputy superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Roy said.

Police have seized the truck but the driver escaped from the scene.

