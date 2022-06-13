Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 killed as bus overturns in Andhra Pradesh

The bus with 60 passengers on board was on its way from Chinnapalli in Odisha to Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada
(HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 10:12 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

HYDERABAD: At least five people, including two children, were killed and 40 others injured when a bus they were travelling on overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitarama Raju district in the hours of Monday, police said.

The bus with 60 passengers on board was on its way from Chinnapalli in Odisha to Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada when the driver lost control of it while negotiating a sharp curve at Edugurallapalli.

“As a result, the bus overturned on the roadside. Three passengers died on the spot and two others while undergoing treatment at a government hospital. At least 40 people were injured in the incident and all of them are undergoing treatment at the same hospital,” said a police officer.

Three of the five were identified as Dhaneshwar Dalapathi, 24, Jeetu Harijan, 5, and Sunaina Harijan, 2. The identity of the other two others could not be immediately ascertained.

Police said preliminary inquiries suggested the driver was in an inebriated condition and was driving rashly.

