5 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested at checkposts in Srinagar, Sopore: Police

Five suspected terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT were arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and Sopore along with a cache of arms, people aware of the matter said..

Police said two of them, arrested in Srinagar, were mostly engaged in giving logistics support and helping the terror group move arms, ammunition and terrorists. The other three, arrested 50km away in Sopore, were uncategorised terrorists and looking for an opportunity to carry out a terror attack.

The first set of arrests in Srinagar was made at special checkposts set up in Srinagr by the police and Rashtriya Rifles personnel in the Sanat Nagar Chowk-Rangreth road area. One terrorist, classified by security agencies as a hybrid terrorist, was arrested during checking with a pistol.

Hybrid terrorists are those who are not listed with the security forces and are only brought in by terror groups just once or twice to carry out terrorist attacks.

On the basis of information provided by him, an operation was launched in the Pampore area and one more hybrid terrorist arrested with three pistols, a police spokesperson said.

The two were identified by the police as Naveed Shafi Wani of Shar Shali Khrew Pampore and Faizan Rashid Teli of Kadlabal Pampore. The two were involved in transportation of terrorists, arms and explosives and providing logistics support to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in district Srinagar before as well, the spokesperson said.

Police said six pistol magazines, bullets, a grenade, and gelatin sticks, wire and eight detonators were also recovered from them.

In Sopore, police said a security check post set up by the police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF at Takyabal Krankshivan intercepted three persons who tried to flee from the spot but were tactfully apprehended by the alert joint party.

“During search, 1 AK 47 rifle, 2 pistols, 2 magazines, 10 pistol rounds and 1 hand grenade were recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said

Police identified the three as Rahid Mushtaq and Amir Shafqat Mir, residents of Amargarh and Tahir Nisar Sheikh of Baag-e-Rehmat, Sopore.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio are uncategorised terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks in the area,” the spokesman said.