5 million in Tamil Nadu yet to get first vax dose: Govt

More than five million people were yet to receive the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu while over 10.34 million people have not got their second dose with short messaging services sent to such individuals encouraging them to receive the jabs, state health minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

Subramanian along with minister for micro, small and medium enterprises T M Anbarasan inspected the 26th edition of the mega vaccination camp which is currently underway in over 50,000 camps across the state.

Subramanian said 5.61 million people in Tamil Nadu were yet to receive the first dose and 10.34 million people were eligible to receive the second dose of vaccinations.

“The details of those people who have not got vaccinated are being gathered by the respective district health officials and short messaging services are being sent to the individuals concerned encouraging them to receive the vaccination shots,” he told reporters.

The minister said 51.48 per cent of people in the state were covered as against the targeted 2.21 million on the vaccination to children aged between 12-14 years.

Among the 15-18 year olds, he said of the total 3.34 million lakh eligible people, vaccination was administered to 85.44 per cent with first dose while 60.90 per cent of the beneficiaries received the second dose.

On those aged above 18 years, the minister said 92.10 per cent people received their first dose while 75.50 per cent second dose of vaccination.

In Chennai, 99 per cent of the population has been covered with the first dose of vaccination while 81 per cent has received the second dose, he said.

Subramanian said five districts -- Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ariyalur and Vellore -- have covered 100 per cent of its population with the first dose.

On the status of the precautionary booster dose, Subramanian said 752,000 were covered this month as against the targeted 1.62 million eligible individuals, which is 45.08 per cent.

“Though there is a decline in Covid-19 cases, the government has been holding the vaccination exercise in full swing,” he said.