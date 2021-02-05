Home / India News / 5 of family attempt self-immolation outside UP assembly
india news

5 of family attempt self-immolation outside UP assembly

They were prevented from doing so by policemen who spotted one of the family members pouring kerosene on himself.
PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Rajaram, Umesh Yadav, Veeru Yadav, Usha Devi and Maya were detained and taken to Hazratganj Police Station.(Yogendra Kumar/HT file photo)

Five members of a family from Hardoi on Friday tried to immolate themselves in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly alleging inaction by police on their complaint about a land grab attempt.

However, they were prevented from doing so by policemen who spotted one of the family members pouring kerosene on himself.

"Five of a family from Dhannu Purwa reached in front of the assembly and Lok Bhawan and tried to immolate themselves. When policemen saw one of them pouring kerosene over himself, they were caught," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Somen Barma said.

Rajaram, Umesh Yadav, Veeru Yadav, Usha Devi and Maya were detained and taken to Hazratganj Police Station.

During interrogation, Rajaram alleged that some people were trying to grab their house and despite lodging a complaint, the Hardoi Police had not taken action.

Barma said the matter is being probed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up assembly
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP