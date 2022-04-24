5 of family found dead inside Prayagraj house, probe on

Five members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, were allegedly murdered in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Saturday morning, police said.

While bodies of two women and the girl were found inside their house, the body of a man was found hanging in the courtyard, in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area. A 50-year-old woman was found critically injured and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

One of the rooms was also set on fire allegedly by the accused, and was doused by the fire brigade, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav (55), his wife Kusum (50), their daughter Manisha (22), daughter-in-law Savita (25), and Rajkumar’s granddaughter Sakshi (1).

Rajkumar’s son, Sunil, was not at home when the purported crime took place, Prayagraj senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said.

Meenakshi, another 5-year-old granddaughter of Rajkumar, was found alive in the house and is being taken care of by the police team, Kumar added.

Police suspect the deceased were assaulted with a blunt object. “All angles, including loot and enmity, are being probed,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Sunil, who runs a tea stall near Prayag railway station, alleged that bodies of two women were found without clothes. “I have no enmity with anyone in the village,” he said in his police complaint.

Taking note of Sunil’s allegation, the SSP said: “All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to determine their cause of death and if the two women were sexually assaulted. The post-mortem examination will be carried out by a panel of doctors. The entire process will also be videographed.”

A first information report was registered at Tharwai police station against unidentified people under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of Sunil’s complaint. “Seven teams have been formed to work out the case at the earliest. The guilty will not be spared,” the SSP said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior police officers to conduct an impartial probe into the case and initiate strict action against those found guilty, his office said on Twitter.

On April 16, five members of a family were found dead in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station in trans-Ganga area of the district. At least 11 people have been arrested so far.

