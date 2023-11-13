Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 of family from Bihar die in Dimapur fire: Nagaland official

5 of family from Bihar die in Dimapur fire: Nagaland official

ByAlice Yhoshü
Nov 13, 2023 08:20 PM IST

The five victims and members of their extended family lived in a cluster of thatched houses in Naharbari area of Dimapur.

KOHIMA: Five members of a family from Bihar that had shifted to Nagaland’s Dimapur died in a fire that broke out in Naharbari locality late Sunday evening, Nagaland fire and emergency services officials said.

Officials of Nagaland fire and emergency services (PHOTO: nfes.nagaland.gov.in)

The five victims and members of their extended family lived in a cluster of thatched houses in Naharbari area of Dimapur. About 40 houses and a portion of a church were burnt in the fire.

Officials said it wasn’t clear how the fire started. One official said it was possible that the fire could have started due to a firecracker or a lamp since people in the locality celebrated Diwali.

Police said the family - a local trader and his children - that perished in the fire were asleep when the fire spread. Others in the extended family including the trader’s grandmother managed to escape.

District officials visited the area on Monday to make an assessment and handed over 50,000 to the kin of the victims as immediate relief.

Community members and other social and religious organizations are reported to be providing emergency relief and aid to the victims.

