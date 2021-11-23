Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 5 of family killed as car falls into gorge in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
5 of family killed as car falls into gorge in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

All five occupants of the car died on the spot and their bodies were recovered later by the local administration, police added
Police said the deceased were residents of Ghato in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 10:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Five car passengers including a toddler and two women who all appeared to be related were killed as their vehicle fell into a deep gorge after skidding off national highway 2 in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6:30 am near Hind hotel under Govindpur police station area on NH-2 when the car skidded off the bridge near Kaldih More and plunged into the gorge, about 100 feet deep. All five occupants of the car died on the spot and their bodies were recovered later by the local administration, police added.

Police said the deceased were residents of Ghato in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district and were headed to Asansol. Two male members who died in the accident have been identified as Wasim Akram and Shakil Akhtar.

“In total five persons were in the car. Their family has been contacted at Ghato in Ramgarh. They are on the way to Dhanbad. Only after they reach here, the exact identities of the deceased and their relationships will be established. Besides the two men, two women and one child have been killed in the accident,” Umesh Prasad Singh, Govindpur police station in-charge, said.

