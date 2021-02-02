5 people missing in Darjeeling hills after car plunges into Teesta

At least five persons, including a woman, went missing when the car they were travelling in fell into river Teesta in the hilly regions of Darjeeling in north Bengal late on Sunday night.

Search and rescue operations were launched on Monday, but till reports last came in, police and rescue teams were yet to trace the missing people and the car.

“Search operations are continuing. The missing persons are yet to be traced,” said Harikrishna Pai, superintendent of police of Kalimpong.

Police said that a group of villagers from Gorubathan in Kalimpong, another hilly district in north Bengal, had gone to a picnic at Tribeni in the adjacent district of Darjeeling. The five had gone for a picnic.

The accident took place on National Highway 10, between Gail Khola and 29th Mile, when the picnickers were returning home. The police were informed on Monday when one of the vehicles didn’t reach home late on Sunday night and a search operation was launched.

“Search operation was carried out on Monday, but neither the car nor any of the victims could be traced,” said Shanti Rai, a member of Teesta Rescue Centre.

Locals said that the depth and gushing water of the Teesta was making the search operation difficult.

