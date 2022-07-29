Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 workers die after crane cable snaps in Telangana irrigation project

Published on Jul 29, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme accident: Police said five men sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Osmania general hospital about 100km away but were declared, brought dead
Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme accident: Five workers fell down the 100-feet tunnel after they finished work for the day and were coming out (File Photo/Representative image)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Five labourers were killed and two sustained injuries when a cable pulling them out of the 100-feet-deep tunnel they were working on snapped at a lift irrigation project in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district late on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at about 11pm in Yelluru village of Kollapur block, where they were working on package 1 of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme.

Kollapur police inspector Yaladri said the five workers were identified as Sinu (35) from East Godavari district, Bholanath (40) from Jharkhand, Praveen, Kamalesh and Sonu Kumar (all three from Bihar, mid-twenties).

Yaladri told HT that seven labourers, who were doing some concrete work in a 100-feet deep tunnel, were coming out after finishing their work when the accident took place. “As they came up 70 feet, the cable of the crane snapped, and they fell back into the deep tunnel,” he said.

Five of them were seriously injured, and the other two had minor injuries. “The authorities immediately brought them out with the help of another crane and took them to Osmania general hospital in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Friday. But the five were declared brought dead,” the police officer said.

He said a case of accidental death was booked and an investigation is on.

The Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme being constructed at a cost of 35,000 crore envisages pumping water in five stages from Krishna river at the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir to the proposed KP Laxmidevipally Reservoir near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district.

The project was envisaged to create irrigation potential in upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanapet, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts, for an ayacut of 10 lakh acres with a proposal for enhancing the ayacut to 12.03 lakh acres and drinking water needs en route villages, GHMC and industrial use.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

