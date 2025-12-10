Karnataka’s public health system recorded 8,57,124 deliveries in 2024–25, with almost half conducted through caesarean sections, according to data submitted to the legislative council. 50% babies born via C-sections between 2024 and 2025: Govt

Responding to an unstarred question from MLC Ravish Babu, the health and family welfare department reported: “In the hospitals coming under the health and family welfare department of the state, a total of 8,57,124 deliveries have taken place in the year 2024-25. Of these, 4,55,265 are normal deliveries and 4,01,859 deliveries have taken place through caesarean surgery.”

The figures place the state’s C-section rate at 46.9%, well above international recommendations. The government detailed its post-delivery care protocols, noting: “In case of natural delivery, a minimum of 3 days and in case of caesarean delivery, a minimum of 7 days of care is being provided to women in hospitals. Guidelines have been issued by the government regarding what nutritious food should be provided during delivery.”

The department also clarified the status of epidural-assisted labour in government facilities, saying the method is permitted but offered only when staffing and clinical assessments allow. “The procedure of giving pain-relieving Epidural injection for natural delivery is approved in obstetrics and anaesthesiology. In government hospitals, Epidural injection is being given according to demand, eligibility and the opinion of anaesthesia experts,” the reply said.

It added that the option remains limited to select centres: “At present, in Karnataka state government hospitals, Epidural injection is being provided in Vani Vilas Hospital. Earlier it was provided in Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi and Medical Sciences Institute, Ballari.”

The government listed the conditions required for epidural use, including the mother’s consent, availability of trained anaesthesia staff, readiness to treat complications, and use of additional pain-relief methods such as TENS, hydrotherapy and aromatherapy. It also ruled out expanding the service through a statewide mandate, stating: “There is no proposal to formulate a separate policy for providing Epidural injection for pain relief in natural deliveries.”

The written response, signed by health secretary Vinesh Gandadav, added that Karnataka has introduced measures to encourage normal deliveries.