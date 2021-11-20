50 million people expected to observe gadget-free hour on World Children's Day: ParentCircle

Over 50 million people are expected to disconnect from their electronic gadgets for an hour to spend the time exclusively with their children today on World’s Children’s Day, according to the organisers of the #GadgetFreeHour campaign. Parent Circle, a parenting magazine, said in a statement that people of all ages have started spending more time on their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets since the start of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), adding that more screen time has become a necessity for families rather than a choice.

As part of the campaign, a huge number of participants are "expected to disconnect from their electronic gadgets for one-hour on November 20 - World's Children Day - to spend the time exclusively with their children," said Parent Circle.

The magazine has claimed that the initiative, first started in 2019, was a huge success last year as "more than a million parents and over 41,635 schools participating in the event.” It said that the campaign is gaining momentum with over 10 million impressions already on social media.

“This year, #GadgetFreeHour is happening on November 20, 2021, with the number of participants set to exceed 50 million," it added.

On the occasion of World’s Children Day which is observed to promote “international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare”, the parenting magazine has invited everyone to celebrate the parent-child bond by participating in the #GadgetFreeHour drive between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Iconic monuments and key parliament buildings including the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Qutub Minar were illuminated with blue lights on the eve of World Children's Day. The blue lighting was a part of Unicef’s #GoBlue campaign to highlight child rights and the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on children's lives.

This year’s theme for World Children’s Day is ‘A better future for every child’.

(With PTI inputs)

