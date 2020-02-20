e-paper
50 rounds of bullets fired at man in a murderous shooting in Delhi

50 rounds of bullets fired at man in a murderous shooting in Delhi

The DCP identified the dead man as Anchil, a resident of Karala village, and said he was travelling in his black Scorpio in Ladpur village on Wednesday night when a group of men targeted him.

india Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:16 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Released from jail recently in an attempt to murder case, a man travelling in his Scorpio car was gunned down by a group of men
Released from jail recently in an attempt to murder case, a man travelling in his Scorpio car was gunned down by a group of men who fired at least 50 bullets at him in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala on Wednesday night, said SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini district).

The officer said that the murderous attack seemed to be the fallout of a gang war.

The DCP identified the dead man as Anchil, a resident of Karala village, and said he was travelling in his black Scorpio in Ladpur village on Wednesday night when a group of men targeted him.

“We believe the attackers too were travelling by a Scorpio. At least 50 rounds were fired. It seems to be the fallout of a gang war,” said Mishra, adding that efforts to identify and arrest the killers have begun.

