5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Telangana; tremors felt in Hyderabad

Telangana earthquake today: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Telangana's Mulugu district on Wednesday morning, with tremors reported in Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh, the National Center for Seismology said. The quake struck at 7:27am, causing panic among residents. The earthquake struck at 7:27am, causing panic among residents of Telangana.. (Representative image)

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Authorities are assessing the situation, while experts advise residents to stay alert and avoid crowded or unsafe structures during earthquakes.

“EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana,” the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Telangana rarely experiences seismic activity, making the quake a rare event in the region.

There are four Seismic zones in India: Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity, whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity. Telangana is grouped in Zone II, a low-intensity zone.

Approximately, 11% of the country falls in zone V, approximately18% in zone IV, approximately 30% in zone III and the remaining in zone II. A total of approximately 59% of the landmass of India (covering all states of India) is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.

An X user, Telangana Weatherman, said, “For the first time in last 20years, one of the strongest earthquake occured in Telangana with 5.3 magnitude earthquake at Mulugu as epicentre.”

The user added that the entire Telangana, including Hyderabad, felt the tremors.

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 strikes Assam's Karbi Anglong

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong on the intervening night of November 30.

According to the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 2:40am and was centred in the Karbi Anglong region at a depth of 25 km.

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Jammu and Kashmir on November 28, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake was recorded at 4.19pm.

The quake's epicentre was in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km, officials said.