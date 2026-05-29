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54,000 trees felled for railway line in MP, but now probe ordered into dangerous alignment

According to a senior railway official, the alignment was scrapped in 2025, just before construction of the railway line began, following a complaint.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 06:53 am IST
By Anupam Pateriya, Monika Pandey
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The Indian Railways has ordered an inquiry into the alignment of a railway line between Panna and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, terming it “dangerous, as it had six sharp turns”, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday, adding that a new route is under planning stage.

The Khajuraho-Panna rail link, costing about 2,100 crore, was approved in 2021, and in 2025, the railways said the construction would start soon.(ANI/ Representative)

According to officials, the inquiry will identify individuals responsible for “significant” environmental loss—54,578 trees were cut to begin construction of the proposed railway line—and planning missteps that occurred before the project received forest approval.

The Khajuraho-Panna rail link, costing about 2,100 crore, was approved in 2021, and in 2025, the railways said the construction would start soon. In the first phase, a 16 km stretch from Khajuraho to Surajpura was to be constructed. In all, 47 bridges and six stations were to be constructed in the 72-km line, an official statement issued in 2025 said.

According to a senior railway official aware of the development, the alignment was scrapped in 2025, just before construction of the railway line began, following a complaint. The complaint was about the dangerous alignment in violation of railway norms, the official said.

“The maps of the line were assessed after a few officers raised questions about the line’s design. The ministry decided to change the route. However, the technical committee will detect the real flaws,” the PRO said.

The new route, which is being finalised, is expected to be a kilometre away from the scrapped alignment, officials said. For the new alignment, about 230 hectares of forest land will be needed, and the initial estimate says that about 50,000 additional trees will have to be cut.

In a statement, the WRC said the railways minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, had ordered reassessment of the railway line. “Experts will study all possible options to ensure minimal environmental impact and preserve as many trees as possible,” the statement said, quoting the railway minister.

The statement said the minister has ordered that the trees be planted in double the number of those affected before the monsoon season.

Environment activist Ajay Dubey said: “The railway line has already disturbed the flora and fauna of the Panna Tiger Reserve buffer zone. Now they want to change it again. Felling more than 100,000 trees for a railway project is a criminal offence. Accountability must be fixed for the officers who designed this route.”

 
railway line panna inquiry khajuraho ‪indian railways‬
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