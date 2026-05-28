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550 police personnel deployed, social media monitored to ensure peaceful Bakrid celebrations in Mumbai

Officials said the deployment is aimed at maintaining communal harmony and ensuring that the festival passes off peacefully across the region.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 01:47 pm IST
ANI |
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As Bakrid celebrations continued across the city, police authorities said extensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peace and law and order.

Police personnel conduct a flag march for security arrangements on the eve of Bakra Eid (Eid al-Adha) festival, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Mira Road) Rahul Chavan said that around 550 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai, with continuous patrolling underway in sensitive areas.

"Police have been deployed in sensitive areas. Currently, the festival of Bakrid is being celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere. Social media is also being monitored," DCP Chavan told ANI.

Officials said the deployment is aimed at maintaining communal harmony and ensuring that the festival passes off peacefully across the region.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that illegal animal slaughter for Bakri Eid was taking place at several locations in Mumbai, including Mankhurd, Deonar, and Govandi, and urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police to take action.

In a post on X, Somaiya claimed that qurbani was being carried out in housing societies and residential complexes despite designated slaughter locations and licensed markets being available nearby.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)

 
police communal harmony mumbai bakrid mumbai‬
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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