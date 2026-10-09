57 Delhi metro stations to remain shut from 9pm today ahead of CJP stir tomorrow

Entry and exit at 57 Delhi metro stations will remain closed from tonight at 9 and will continue on October 10 until further notice in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s anti-CEC protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

File photo of security personnel keeping vigil outside Patel Chowk metro station after it was shut amid anti-CEC protest last week. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

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It cited security reasons as it announced closure of 57 metro stations ahead of the CJP's anti-CEC protest at Jantar Mantar.

“Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP has planned a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 as part of the youth-led movement's nationwide campaign demanding chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resign over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The CJP earlier held protests in Mumbai and Bengaluru which gathered massive crowds. List of metro stations that will remain closed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP has planned a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 as part of the youth-led movement's nationwide campaign demanding chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resign over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The CJP earlier held protests in Mumbai and Bengaluru which gathered massive crowds. List of metro stations that will remain closed {{/usCountry}}

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The following metro stations in Delhi will remain closed from tonight, with restrictions continuing on October 10 until further notice:

Inderlok, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Kanhaiya Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Seelampur, Welcome, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Chawri Bazar, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Arjan Garh, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Jama Masjid, Janpath, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Majlis Park, Shalimar Bagh, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Shivaji Stadium.

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