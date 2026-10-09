Cops trying to deter us from participating in Jantar Mantar protest, say activists, citizens

MUMBAI: Activists and citizens planning to travel to New Delhi for the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar seeking removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged election malpractices said they are being harassed and illegally detained by the police, even forcibly removed from trains in a bid to prevent them from participating in the protest. Officers from the Mumbai police too said on condition of anonymity that they have been ordered to scan the social media accounts and phone numbers of people who had participated in recent protests at Shivaji Park convened by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), to deter them from travelling to New Delhi.

“We have been asked to call such people for a casual chat and warn them of being detained in Delhi like they were detained in Mumbai,” an officer said.

On Thursday, officers from the MIDC police station in Andheri East visited the residences of activists Feroze Mithiborwala and Salim Saboowala from the civil society group Hum Bharat Ke Log and detained them illegally at the police station for several hours.

“Shortly after noon today, the police arrived at our houses, told us that the senior police inspector wanted to discuss something, and took us to the police station,” said Mithiborwala. At the police station, they were made to wait for over four hours and asked about their plans to travel to Delhi. Around 6pm, the activists were allowed to leave the police station, after being duly warned about participating in the protest, said Saboowala.

“”For over two years, we have been repeatedly targeted with arbitrary summonses and prolonged detentions – a clear infringement of our fundamental rights to freedom of movement and peaceful assembly,” said Mithiborwala.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) Datta Nalawade denied that the duo had been detained. “They were called for questioning as per routine procedure, to ensure maintenance of law and order,” the DCP said.

Calls from police, social media curbs

Along similar lines, Amboli resident Ujwala Barwe, who works with a private firm and is preparing to travel to Delhi for the protest with a few friends and acquaintances, said she received a call from the police on Thursday.

“The police officer kept asking me about my plans and reasons for travelling to Delhi. When I said that I am going there in my personal capacity, he began asking about the others who are travelling with me and asked me to visit the police station,” Barwe told HT.

Since Barwe does not usually participate in protests and had not visited Shivaji Park during recent demonstrations over irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, she was surprised when she received the call from the police officer.

“When I asked the officer where he had got my mobile number, he skirted the question and disconnected the call,” she said. “I did not visit the police station, as suggested by the officer, because no notice or summons has been issued in my name.”

At least three CJP activists based in the city – Pranay Ahire, Gaurav Bharati and Nisar – said their Instagram accounts which they were using to mobilise people for the Jantar Mantar protest had been taken down, likely on instructions from the police.

Detentions on trains

Apart from the Mumbai police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) are also trying to prevent people from travelling to Delhi for the protests.

On Thursday, two groups of students from Pune affiliated with the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) – one of the organisers of the Jantar Mantar protest – alleged that the GRP tried to illegally detain them at Bhusawal station in Jalgaon district, and Itarsi station in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, while they were making their to Delhi.

According to a media statement issued by the students’ federation, when the Goa Express headed for New Delhi reached Bhusawal on Thursday morning, a police contingent comprising 8-10 personnel led by police inspector Govind Pathak and lady police officer Minal Tayade barged into their compartment and attempted to forcefully detain and deboard them, without any legal basis.

“When we challenged the GRP to produce valid warrants, official orders, or any statutory document authorising our detention, they failed to produce any legal paperwork. We stood our ground and following an intense standoff lasting more than 30 minutes, the police contingent retreated,” a member of the group told Hindustan Times, requesting anonymity.

At Itarsi station, however, 22 AISF activists, all women, were allegedly assaulted by GRP and police personnel and subsequently detained and taken to an undisclosed location, the organisation said in its media statement. Those detained included AISF Pune coordinator Shravani Buva and Pune committee member Preeti Londhe.

The AISF said it had not been informed about where the students were taken and their mobile phones were switched off. AISF Maharashtra president Vaibhav Chopkar condemned the action and demanded that the administration immediately disclose the whereabouts of all detained students. He also alleged that the detention was an attempt to suppress the students’ movement and demanded an impartial inquiry into the alleged assault on the students.

In its media statement, the AISF said, “This brazen attempt at unlawful detention demonstrates an alarming misuse of state machinery aimed at harassing and intimidating student activists exercising their democratic right to travel and assemble peacefully.”

Sources in the GRP said the Mumbai police has directed them to check trains proceeding to New Delhi – such as the Tejas, August Kranti, Rajdhani, Sampark Kranti, Garib Rath and Swaraj Express – and deboard those travelling to New Delhi for the protest.

“But how can we stop anyone when they tell us they are travelling for personal reasons,” said a GRP officer who did not wish to be named.

Rakesh Kalasagar, Commissioner, GRP Mumbai did not respond to calls and messages from HT seeking comments on the matter.