5.7-magnitude earthquake hits West Siang in Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. The epicentre of the earthquake was at latitude 28.39 and longitude 94.42 in West Siang and at a depth of 10 km, according to India's earthquake monitoring agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 10:31:07 IST, Lat: 28.39 & Long: 94.42, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India.”

The seismic activity in Arunachal Pradesh was detected amid warning from scientists of a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region. The scientists have also underlined the need for better preparation to minimise the damage to life and property, according to a PTI report.

Ajay Paul, senior geophysicist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said the constant pressure of the Eurasian plate on the Indian plate -- Himalayas have come into existence as a result of a collision between the two plates -- leads to accumulation of energy which keeps getting released from time to time in form of earthquake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Occurrence of earthquakes due to accumulation of strained energy under the Himalayas is a normal and relentless process. The entire Himalayan region is highly vulnerable to tremors and the strong possibility of a major earthquake is always there," Paul said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON