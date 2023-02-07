58,626 teaching, non-teaching posts vacant in govt institutes: Education ministry

The education ministry on Monday informed the Parliament that 58,626 teaching and non-teaching posts are lying vacant in government-managed institutions, which includes 29,276 vacancies in teaching posts and 29,350 in non-teaching posts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to a query raised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kalanidhi Veeraswamy on why there was a large number of vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts in schools, minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar said, “...vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation, promotion and an additional requirement on account of upgradation/sanctioning of new streams as well as enhancement of students’ strength. Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of the concerned Institution. Teachers are also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sarkar assured that the government was focused on filling up the vacancies in KVs and that it had put up advertisements to expedite the process.

“Training programmes and workshops are also organised to update and empower teachers to ensure quality of education and efficiency,” he said in the written response.