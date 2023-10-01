6 arrested for murder of Meitei couple in Manipur, CM assures capital punishment

The CBI and the Manipur Police on Sunday arrested six, including two minors, in connection with the killing of the two Meitei students which stoked fresh violence in Manipur. The two lovers were hacked to death during the peak of the Kuki versus Meitei violence in the northeastern state. The photo surfaced recently inviting renewed outrage over the situation in Manipur. On July 6, the 17-year-old girl eloped with the 20-year-old man but they got trapped in a Kuki area where they were killed.

Fresh violence near chief minister N Biren Singh's house in Imphal after the photo of murdered Meitei couple surfaced. (AFP)

The photo surfaced on social media months after the incident took place as there was an internet ban in the restive state which was was lifted on September 23.

"I'm pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today," chief minister N Biren Singh posted on X after the six arrests.

"As the saying goes, one may abscond after committing the crime, but they cannot escape the long hands of the law. We are committed to ensuring maximum punishment, including capital punishment, for the heinous crime they have committed," the CM announced.

"Union home minister Amit Shah had sent the Special Director of CBI along with some senior officers to Manipur and today with the support of the Indian Army, Paramilitary forces, Assam Rifles and State Police, we have arrested 4 accused from Churachandpur in this case. This is a huge achievement. I want to thank NIA, CBI and all Central forces..." the chief minister said.

The incident reignited protests in Manipur and a large number of students clashed with the police this week. CM N Biren Singh's ancestral house came under attack in the aftermath of the murder of the Meitei couple. The state government again suspended mobile internet till October 1 and schools were shut till September 29. Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Friday visited the family members of the two students.

When was the Meitei couple killed?

According to reports, the Meitei couple was killed on July 6, two months after violence broke out in Manipur in May. Armed Kuki militants passing by the village spotted the couple, abducted them in a vehicle, and took them to an unknown destination before executing them, according to the Manipur Police report on the killings. The report said a group of Kuki village volunteers in Joupi village asked the couple to return to their area before they were abducted.

