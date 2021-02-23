Home / India News / 6 killed, 3 injured in road mishap in Bihar's Katihar
ANI, Katihar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
The injured are in critical condition.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Six members of a family were killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 31 in Bihar's Katihar on Tuesday morning, the police informed.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Kursela police station area.

The three injured are in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the primary health centre in Kursela, said the police.

More details are awaited.

