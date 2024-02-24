 6 killed after car rams into 2 bikes before hitting tree | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 6 killed after car rams into 2 bikes before hitting tree

6 killed after car rams into 2 bikes before hitting tree

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel
Feb 24, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Belagavi : Six people, including two minors, died after a car rammed into two motorcycles in Raybag town of Belagavi on Friday evening, said police.

Eyewitnesses told police that the car was travelling at a high speed (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to the police, the accident took place around 5.30pm near Mugalkhod cross in which all the five occupants of the car and one of the bikers were killed.

“The swift car rammed into two bikes and after taking a few turtles hit a tree on the roadside,” said Ramgonda Basaragi, the additional superintendent of police (ASP).

Police have identified the deceased as Lakshmi Ramappa Marathe (19), Mallikarjun Ramappa Marathe (16), Aakash Ramappa Marathe (14), all from Gurlapur village in Mudalagi, car driver Eknath Bhimappa Padatare (22), and the bike rider Nagappa Lakshman Yadavannavar (48).

The identity of the fifth person travelling in the car is yet to be ascertained, said police. The other biker sustained injuries is admitted to a government hospital in Gokak.

Eyewitnesses told police that the car was travelling at a high speed towards Harugeri from Gurlapur.

The Harugeri police said, they have registered a case.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
