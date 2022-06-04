8 labourers dead, 15 injured in blast at factory in UP's Hapur, rescue underway

Eight labourers died and at least 15 others were injured in a blast at an electronic equipment manufacturing factory in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Police and fire fighters have rushed to the spot, about 60km from Delhi, and rescue operations are underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The explosion took place in the boiler of the chemical factory in the Dhaulana industrial area in Hapur. Several labourers were trapped inside the factory.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office stated in a tweet in Hindi.

“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the tweet read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible,” said Hapur inspector-general Praveen Kumar to news agency ANI.

District magistrate of Hapur, Megha Rupam, along with other officials have rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operations. “I am on the spot and monitoring rescue work alongwith other officials,” the DM said.

"Our entire focus was on rescue work", she said and added that injured labourers have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail