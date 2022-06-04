Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 8 labourers dead, 15 injured in blast at factory in UP's Hapur, rescue underway
india news

8 labourers dead, 15 injured in blast at factory in UP's Hapur, rescue underway

The explosion took place in the boiler of a chemical factory in Dhaulana industrial area in Hapur.
Multiple fire tenders present at spot in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a huge explosion happened earlier today.(HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 05:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Eight labourers died and at least 15 others were injured in a blast at an electronic equipment manufacturing factory in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Police and fire fighters have rushed to the spot, about 60km from Delhi, and rescue operations are underway.

The explosion took place in the boiler of the chemical factory in the Dhaulana industrial area in Hapur. Several labourers were trapped inside the factory.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, his office stated in a tweet in Hindi.

“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the tweet read.

RELATED STORIES

“Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible,” said Hapur inspector-general Praveen Kumar to news agency ANI.

District magistrate of Hapur, Megha Rupam, along with other officials have rushed to the spot to monitor the rescue operations. “I am on the spot and monitoring rescue work alongwith other officials,” the DM said.

"Our entire focus was on rescue work", she said and added that injured labourers have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
explosion
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP