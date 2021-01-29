6 of family crushed to death in auto-truck collision in Telangana

Six members of a family, including three women, were killed on the spot when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Friday, the police said.

The incident happened at Marrimitta village of Gudur block at around 11 am, when the victims, belonging to Errakunta hamlet, were travelling from their village in an autorickshaw to Narsampet for shopping to purchase clothes for a wedding in their family, Gudur inspector of police Ch Raji Reddy said.

As they reached Marrimitta, a few kilometres away from their village, a truck coming from the opposite direction at a high speed collided with the autorickshaw. “The impact of the collision was so intense that the autorickshaw came under the wheels of the truck and all the passengers, including the driver, were crushed to death on the spot,” the inspector said.

The deceased included 20-year-old Prameela, for whose marriage the family members were going to Narasampet for shopping. The others who were killed in the accident were identified as: the bride’s mother Kalyani, elder brother Pradeep, uncle Prasad, cousin Divya and auto driver Ramu (who is also related to the family). The age of the victims is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Mahabubabad hospital for post mortem. The driver of the truck is absconding.

Telangana chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of six persons in the accident. He called up the district officials and enquired about the incident. He conveyed condolences to members of the bereaved families, an official release from the CMO said.

State panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod also expressed their condolences to the families of the accident victims and assured them all possible help from the government.