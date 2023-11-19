6 policemen dead in road accident in Rajasthan

Six police officers were killed and one was injured in Rajasthan’s Churu district early on Sunday, when their vehicle rammed a parked truck on a national highway.

The officers were travelling to Jhunjhunu district, where they were to be deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sunday morning public rally, said officers aware of the matter.

The deceased police officers were identified as assistant sub-inspector Ramchandra, constables Kumbharam, Suresh Meena, Thanaram and Mahendra, and Sukharam. The latter died while being taken to hospital, said police officers.

According to Sujangarh circle officer Shakeel Khan, the driver of the vehicle was trying to avoid hitting a nilgai.

“The incident took place between 5.30am and 6am at the NH-58, near Kanota checkpost. In an attempt to save a Nilgai that suddenly came in front of their car, the driver lost control and hit a parked truck,” said Khan.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

“Early this morning, we received sad news of the casualties of police officers in a vehicle accident in Sujangarh Sadar area of Churu. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the policemen who died in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Gehlot said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

A green corridor was put in place to take two injured officers to Jodhpur for treatment. However, one of them — Sukharam — died on the way. The other officer, also named Sukharam, is being treated, said officers.

Khan said, “The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination at the Kanota community health centre. A case will be filed after the autopsy.”

“Five police personnel from Kheenvsar police station in Nagaur and one officer from Mahila police station were on duty in PM Modi’s meeting to be held in Jhunjhunu. All of them were travelling in a Mahindra Xylo,” said Narayan Togas, Nagaur superintendent of police.

