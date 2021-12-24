Home / India News / 60% polls recorded in elections of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation
india news

60% polls recorded in elections of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Held every five years, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections recorded 60% polls of the 6.3 lakh eligible voters on Friday.  
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Kirron Kher and party candidate Maheshinder Singh Sidhu show their inked-marked fingers after casting their votes in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021(Ajay Kumar)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Kirron Kher and party candidate Maheshinder Singh Sidhu show their inked-marked fingers after casting their votes in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021(Ajay Kumar)
Updated on Dec 24, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Chandigarh

Sixty percent polling was recorded in the elections for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation held here on Friday, officials said.

About 6.3 lakh voters including three lakh women were eligible to cast votes.

“Today's voting percentage was 60 percent. It was 59.5 percent in the last municipal body elections in 2016,” said an official statement.

The highest 72.81 percent polling was recorded in Ward 16 while Ward 23 witnessed 42.66 percent poll percentage which was the lowest, the statement said.

Officials said the polling passed off peacefully.

Notably, the number of wards has increased from 26 in 2016 to 35 now.

Tight security arrangements had been made to ensure smooth polling, held from 7.30 am to 5 pm, the statement said.

The results will be declared on December 27.

Traditionally, the municipal election - held every five years - sees a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress but the entry of Aam Aadmi Party made the contest this time triangular.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a majority in the current municipal body. In the last MC elections, BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal one. The Congress had managed to win only four seats.

The BJP fought election on plank of its “achievements” in the past five years.

On the other hand, the Congress and AAP targeted the BJP for allegedly failing to undertake development work and criticized it over the city going down in the “Swachh Survekshan' (a ranking for cleanliness) rankings.

The two parties also targeted BJP for not resolving the issue of Dadumajra dumping ground and also raised issues like rise in prices of essential commodities.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh mc municipal corporation 2021 + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out