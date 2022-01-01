6,000 organisations including Oxfam India taken off FCRA list by MHA

NEW DELHI: Six thousand organisations including Oxfam India, Common Cause, Jamia Milia Islamia, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), Kolkata-based Satajit Ray Film and Television Institute and the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) have been taken off the list of registered organisations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) with effect from Saturday, January 1, according to the latest data by the ministry of home affairs.

A senior government official said the reason for such large number of organisations and institutes being taken off the list was either because the organisations either didn’t apply for renewal of the licence needed to receive foreign funds, or the Ministry of Home Affairs didn’t renew it.

The removal of 6,003 organisations has brought down the list of FCRA registered organisations in the country from 22,832 to 16,829, according to the home ministry’s dashboard of organisations considered “alive or active”.

The dashboard also listed 12,580 organisations who cease to have their FCRA registration as on January 1. But officials indicated this was a cumulative list and includes organisations which lost their FCRA registration under similar conditions in previous years.

Among the prominent organisations which, according to the home ministry’s records, do not hold a FCRA registration any longer are Hamdard Education Society, Indian Institute of Technology (Hauz Khas), Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Delhi College of Engineering, Goa Football Association, Press Institute of India, The Lepra India Trust and Indian Institute of Management (Calcutta), Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association, which runs over a dozen hospitals across India, Tubercolosis Association of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation of Fishermen’s Cooperatives Ltd, Bhartiya Sanskriti Parishad, DAV College Trust and Management Society, Godrej Memorial Trust etc.

