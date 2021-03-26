60-hr lockdown announced in Maha’s Wardha from March 27 after Covid spike

NAGPUR : The Wardha district administration in Maharashtra on Thursday imposed a 60-hour lockdown from March 27 in view of spike in Covid-19 cases in the district, officials said. The district has had at least 200 positive cases every day over the past two weeks.

In the order released on Thursday, district collector Prerna Deshabhratar said: “A 60-hour lockdown will be imposed in the district from Saturday 8pm to Tuesday 8am while all essential shops, medical stores and the MIDC industrial area will remain open during the lockdown.” The district administration has also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 if any one violates home quarantine rule.

The district reported 251 cases on Thursday and four persons died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The decision to impose a lockdown was also taken in view of the Holi festival, as the district administration wanted to keep a check on public gatherings, officials said.

Meanwhile, Nagpur district recorded over 3, 500 Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day, with 3,579 people testing positive on Thursday. Forty-seven deaths were reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

The rise in Covid-19 fatalities has baffled the district administration.

In view of the prevailing situation, restrictions imposed in Nagpur district will continue with some relaxations till March 31. Nagpur has been under complete lockdown since March 15, and some relaxations were done from March 21.

As per the new guidelines, restaurants can operate till 7pm while all shops can remain open till 4pm, and all offices in Nagpur city -- private and government -- can function with 25% staff in Nagpur city. Shops dealing in essential commodities are exempted from the 4pm deadline.