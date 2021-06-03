Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 624 doctors lost their lives during second Covid-19 wave, says IMA
india news

624 doctors lost their lives during second Covid-19 wave, says IMA

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 22,10,43,693 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 03:28 PM IST
As per the IMA's Covid Registry, the highest number of deaths have been reported in Delhi (109), over a sixth of the total fatalities.(Representational Image / PTI)

As many as 624 doctors lost their lives during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) latest data has revealed.

As per the IMA's Covid Registry, the highest number of deaths have been reported in Delhi (109), over a sixth of the total fatalities.

it is followed by Bihar with 96 deaths, and Uttar Pradesh with 79.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,34,154 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. India's active caseload has further declined to 17,13,413, a decrease of 80,232 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate also declined to 6.21 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the tenth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 7.66 per cent. The positivity rate declined by two per cent as compared to yesterday's 8.21 per cent.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 fatalities being recorded in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 21 successive days, as India witnessed 2,11,499 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,63,90,584 and the recovery rate increased to 92.79 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 35,37,82,648 samples tested up to June 02 of which 21,59,873 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 22,10,43,693 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid recovery covid 19 news coronavirus india coronavirus vaccine coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP