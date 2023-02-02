637 killed in animal attacks in last five years: Kerala minister

At least 637 people were killed in Kerala in wild animal attacks in the last five years, state forest minister A K Saseendran informed the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The minister was replying to an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition saying the government intervention in animal attack cases was minimal and people living in fringe areas were forced to fend for themselves. The minister admitted animal attacks have risen, but it was not true the government was not taking remedial measures.

He said forest officials were working day in and out to minimise damages, and such charges would only demotivate them.

Moving the adjournment motion, Congress leader Sunny Joseph said people living near the forest and hilly areas were spending sleepless nights, and their lives were crippled due to recurring animal attacks.

He said, “The government used to announce compensation immediately after deaths, but this attitude should change, and it will have to take measures to check such incidents.”

Supporting the motion, Opposition leader V D Satheesan said, “People will have to die to get some compensation in the state. People who lost their crops were not given compensation in the last two years.”

But the minister denied this.

He said, “More than 2000 wild boars were shot, and the forest department was taking proactive steps to minimise damages. Officials were working hard to end the menace, and it was not proper to blame them.”

Later, opposition members staged a walkout after Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission for the adjournment motion.

The state has been witnessing a series of protests in the last few months after the animal incursion into human habitat turned routine, and last month, two people died in elephant and tiger attacks. Fed up, the government announced its decision last month to approach the Supreme Court with a plea to restrict wildlife population.

