63-year-old man dies after rain-uprooted tree falls in Mumbai’s Kurla

A 63-year-old man died on Sunday afternoon after a tree uprooted by heavy rain and strong winds crashed onto a shop in Mumbai’s Kurla West, officials said.

Firefighters cut and removed the fallen tree to clear the debris and secure the area. (PTI)

The accident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Control Room by Roshan Shinde, personal assistant to the local corporator, following which rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

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The victim, identified as Yunus Kundawala, was heading towards the shop when the free fell on him after he stepped off his two-wheeler. He sustained grievous injuries and was rescued with the help of local residents before being shifted to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident occurred near the BMC school in the Kamani area of Kurla West, outside Gomes Gaon Building. This marked the third rain-related fatality reported in the city since May.

On May 17, 15-year-old Aarika Srivastava died in Khar after a tree crashed onto an autorickshaw. On June 30, 11-year-old Vihaan Srivastava died after a peepal tree fell on his school bus.

Also Read:Mumbai rain LIVE: Man killed as tree collapses on shop amid heavy rainfall

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{{^usCountry}} Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BEST, and the BMC ward office reached the site and launched rescue operations. Firefighters cut and removed the fallen tree to clear the debris and secure the area. The fallen tree also disrupted electricity supply in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BEST, and the BMC ward office reached the site and launched rescue operations. Firefighters cut and removed the fallen tree to clear the debris and secure the area. The fallen tree also disrupted electricity supply in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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Restoration work is currently underway, officials said.

The incident comes as Mumbai continues to witness intense monsoon conditions, with heavy rainfall and strong winds increasing the risk of tree falls and other rain-related accidents across the city.