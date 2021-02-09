Home / India News / 6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019: Home ministry
The ministry of home affairs in the Lok Sabha gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:16 PM IST
As many as 6,76,074 Indians gave up their Indian citizenship in five years from 2015 to 2019, according to the central government.

The number of people giving up their Indian citizenship in five successive years from 2015 to 2019 are 1,41,656; 1,44942; 1,27,905; 1,25,130; and 1,36,441 respectively.

The ministry of home ffairs in the Lok Sabha gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram.

A total of 1,24,99,395 Indian nationals are residing in foreign countries, said the ministry.

The written reply also said that the government is not considering any proposal for dual citizenship.

The ministry, on the question of the number of people seeking Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, revealed that a total of 1,91,609 foreigners registered as OCI cardholders in 2020.

