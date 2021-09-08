Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 68 under isolation for Nipah virus; all are stable: Kerala health minister
india news

68 under isolation for Nipah virus; all are stable: Kerala health minister

Kerala health minister Veena George said that of the total number of samples collected during the contact-tracing process of the Nipah virus victim in the state, 30 people have tested negative so far. 
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:30 PM IST
According to the latest ANI report, as many as 251 people were listed during contact-tracing, of which, 129 were health workers and 54 in the high-risk groups. (PTI Photo)

In the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, as many as 68 people are currently under isolation at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode district, state health minister Veena George told news agency ANI on Wednesday. She added that all patients are in a stable condition. 

She said that of the total number of samples collected during the contact tracing process of the Nipah virus victim in the state, 30 people have tested negative so far. George informed that she has been camping in Kozhikode for the past four days since the first case of the virus was reported in the district. 

Notably, a 12-year-old boy was the first victim of the Nipah virus in Kerala, and on Sunday, the minor succumbed to the infection. George said that all three samples of the boy were found to have had traces of the virus by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. 

According to the latest ANI report, as many as 251 people were listed during contact-tracing, of which, 129 were health workers and 54 in the high-risk groups. Of the total contacts identified, 11 were found to be symptomatic and among the high-risk groups, 30 were health workers.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | What is Nipah virus? Know its symptoms, treatment and similarities with Covid-19

On Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported that eight samples taken from the boy’s close contacts, came out as negative from the NIV, Pune. “It is a great relief for us. Among the eight are the boy’s parents and medical officials. We will localise and contain the outbreak as we did in 2018,” the state health minister said. 

A central team, which recently visited Kerala, conducted field investigations to provide measures to the state health department for combatting and containing the virus outbreak – that in 2018 had claimed 17 lives in Kozhikode district. 

The Union health ministry has asked for districts such as Wayanad, Kannur and Malappuram to be put on high alert. Besides, a need for setting up 24x7 control rooms for daily reporting and information sharing has also been highlighted by the Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nipah virus kerala kerala health minister
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra woman dies en route hospital after landslide blocks road

Dozens feared missing as two passenger ferries collide on Brahmaputra in Assam

Mamata to file nomination for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll on Friday

Goa Police bust gang that ran fake call centre, duped US citizens
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP