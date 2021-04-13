6th edition of Raisina Dialogue begins today; PM Modi to inaugurate conference

The sixth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, which is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics will begin on Tuesday and continue till Friday (April 16). The conference is being held virtually this time due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference by sharing a video message, according to a statement by the ministry of external affairs (MEA). The conference is being hosted by the think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the MEA.

The theme for the 2021 conference is “#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers and Out of Control”. During these four days, talks will be held on five subjects- WHOse multilateralism? Reconstructing the UN and beyond; Securing and diversifying supply chains; Global ‘Public Bads’: Holding actors and nations to account; Infodemic: Infodemic: Navigating a ‘No-Truth’ world in the age of Big Brother and The Green stimulus: Investing in gender, growth, and development.

A total of 50 sessions will be held and 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations will attend the event virtually, the MEA statement said. Over 2,000 attendees have pre-registered from more than 80 countries and a large number of participants will also take part in the conference through social media.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame will participate in the inaugural session as chief guests. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and European Council President Charles Michel will be a part of the subsequent sessions of the dialogue.

Foreign ministers of Singapore, Japan, Portugal and 14 other countries will also take part in the event. “The event will also see the presence of Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; Anthony Abbott, Former Prime Minister of Australia, and Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand,” the MEA statement added.

Started in 2016, the Raisina Dialogue has grown to emerge as a leading global conference on international affairs. It invites leaders from politics, business, media and the civil society to hold discussions on the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on several contemporary matters.