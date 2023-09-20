News / India News / 6-time MLA Pramila Mallik to be first woman speaker of Odisha assembly

6-time MLA Pramila Mallik to be first woman speaker of Odisha assembly

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has named Pramila Mallik as its candidate for the position of assembly speaker, making her the state's first female speaker. Mallik, a six-time MLA, has held various important roles in the government. She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for selecting her and promised to ensure impartial functioning of the assembly.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set to get its first woman assembly speaker on Friday with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) naming state revenue minister Pramila Mallik as its candidate for the speaker’s election to be held on Friday.

Pramila Mallik thanked chief minister Naveen Patnaik for entrusting her with the key responsibility. (PTI Video screengrab)
The post was vacant after the resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukh in May this year following his induction to the state cabinet. The BJD has a clear majority in the House with its 112 legislators.

Mallik, a six-time MLA, has held several key assignments in the Naveen Patnaik government.

“By making me the speaker candidate, the chief minister has proved that women are capable of doing everything. I am grateful to CM Naveen Patnaik for reposing faith in me and selecting me for the top post. I will ensure that the assembly functions in an impartial manner,” said Malik.

“It is a top position and I will try to discharge my duties by taking everybody together. The vision of the CM is to give prominence to women and he demanded 33% reservation for women. After 5 years, the Centre tabled the Women’s Reservation Bill,” she said.

