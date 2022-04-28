Home / India News / 7 IndiGo pilots in trouble after abusive language on emergency radio channel
7 IndiGo pilots in trouble after abusive language on emergency radio channel

The pilots were allegedly found venting their ire over low salaries by using offensive language on 121.5 MHz frequency, which is used for emergency communications only for the aircraft in distress.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 04:40 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe after at least seven IndiGo pilots were allegedly found using offensive language over salary issues on a frequency used for emergency communications, reported news agency PTI.

The pilots, on April 9, were allegedly found venting their ire over low salaries by using offensive language on 121.5 MHz frequency, which is used for emergency communications only for the aircraft in distress.

IndiGo has not issued any statement on the development as yet.

What is Frequency 121.5 MHz?

The frequency is used for emergency communications and has to be compulsorily monitored by the air traffic controllers who are in the vicinity of the aircraft.

Pilots of different aircraft use 123.45 MHz frequency for air-to-air communication among them. The frequency is not monitored by the air traffic controllers.

IndiGo's pay cuts

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, IndiGo had cut the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30 per cent.

On April 1, IndiGo said it would increase the salaries of the pilots by 8 per cent, saying another 6.5-per cent hike will be implemented in November in case there are no disruptions.

However, a section of pilots remained unsatisfied and decided to organise a strike. Recently, IndiGo had suspended a few pilots who were planning to hold a strike on April 5 against the pay cuts.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Thursday said it has become the first Airline in Asia to conduct a Localiser Performance with Vertical Guidance (LPV) approach. This test flight is a part of the approval process with the DGCA, which includes training of pilots, validation of the approach, and simulator sessions among others.

