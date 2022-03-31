Home / Business / IndiGo increases pilots' salaries by 8 per cent
business

IndiGo increases pilots' salaries by 8 per cent

Full regular international flight services resumed in India after the Covid-19 outbreak on March 27. Full regular domestic flights resumed in the country on October 18 last year.
Representational image.(Representative Photo)
Representational image.(Representative Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 10:54 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

IndiGo on Thursday announced that pilots' salaries have been increased by eight per cent in view of the continuous steady flight operations.

Full regular international flight services resumed in India after the Covid-19 outbreak on March 27. Full regular domestic flights resumed in the country on October 18 last year.

"Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight per cent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1," said Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots.

The human resources team of the airline would share the revised salary structure in the coming weeks, he noted.

"Further, as we look forward to a positive revenue environment and hopefully we do not witness any further interruptions to operations, we also plan to implement an additional 6.5 per cent revision with effect from November 1," Mittra said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indigo
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out