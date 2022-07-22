7 Kanwariyas swept away while bathing in Ganga in Haridwar, rescued. Watch

Seven Kanwariyas were rescued in joint operation by army and police after they were swept away by the strong current of river Ganga in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. In the video shared by news agency ANI, the Kanwariyas can be seen floundering about in the river and were eventually saved by police and army personnel.

Naresh Chaudhary, Zonal Magistrate, said that the swimmers' team of the army has rescued at least 18 Kanwariyas so far from drowning. He also urged devotees at the Ganga ghats to stay away from the strong current of the river.

“Yesterday also a woman was washed away in a strong current who was rescued. She was admitted to the hospital and is completely safe,” ANI quoted Chaudhary as saying.

According to a PTI report, five Kanwariyas were saved from drowning while bathing in the Ganga near the Kangda ghat in Haridwar on Thursday. Jawans of the 40th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed on the banks of the river spotted the Kanwariyas and dived into it immediately to safely bring them ashore. The Kanwariyas named Vishal, Ankur Kashyap, Himanshu,Kapil and Sumit were all residents of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district.

The Kanwar Yatra began on the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan amid tight security arrangements, with Shiva devotees arriving at Haridwar in large numbers to fetch the water from the Ganga.

The authorities are expecting at least four crore Kanwariyas to visit Haridwar and neighbouring Rishikesh to collect the waters from the holy river during the nearly fortnight-long fair.

