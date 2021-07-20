7 killed as rain wreaks havoc across states

At least seven people, including a three-year-old girl, have died in rain-related incidents since Sunday night as heavy downpour lashed several parts of India, officials said on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the north-western region till Wednesday, which state disaster management officials said, could possibly lead to more landslides and floods in the area.

On Monday, several houses were damaged after muck swamped villages in the two hill districts of Uttarakhand — Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal.

According to the state disaster response force (SDRF), three persons, identified as Mathura Devi (36), Ritu Devi (32) and Trishvi (3), were killed after they got trapped in the mud at Mandav village in Uttarkashi.

“The village was witnessing very heavy rains since Sunday night due to which a rivulet near it began overflowing,” said inspector and media in-charge of SDRF, Lalita Negi.

In Himachal, two persons were killed and two were reported missing after torrential rainfall lashed the region on Monday. Subhadra Devi (55) died on spot, while her husband Farangu Ram (57) and son Tej Singh (28) were swept away by the flood after their car fell into Ravi river during a landslide at Dunali, Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said.

In another incident, one Hitesh Singh died after his car plunged into a stream at Koti bridge on Chamba-Tissa road.

Hundreds of people were left stranded as the alternate route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula remained blocked.

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy showers lashed Anantnag, Kulgam and Kathua districts. “Expect more monsoon showers till the 21st, very heavy at times. No flood is expected but there are chances of flash floods, water logging and landslides. No harm in staying alert,” director of regional meteorological department Sonam Lotus said.

Flooding was also reported from several parts of Haryana on Monday, while waterlogging affected daily life Kurukshetra and Ambala.

Rohtak, Jind and Bhiwani districts also witnessed heavy downpour.

The incessant downpour also disrupted life along the western coastal region of Goa and Karnataka in which two persons died in a span of 24 hours. The rain also disrupted traffic on the Konkan Railway route after a tunnel at Carambolim was blocked due to water seepage.

In Mumbai, public transport was impacted due to waterlogging on railway tracks. A 31-year-old man, Dhanaji Hathiyani, was injured after a tree collapsed in Mulund on Monday morning.

