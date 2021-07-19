Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 7 killed, several injured after buses collide in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh
india news

7 killed, several injured after buses collide in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place near Chandausi on Agra-Moradabad National Highway in the early hours of Monday.
ANI | , Sambhal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:36 AM IST
The injured were shifted to Sambhal District Hospital. After the incident, police and administrative officials also reached the hospital.(File photo)

Seven people died and several others were injured after two buses collided in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The incident took place near Chandausi on Agra-Moradabad National Highway in the early hours of Monday.

According to Police, the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony on a bus. The accident took place when the bus suddenly broke down. Its deflated tyre was being changed, during which another running bus rammed into it.

The injured were shifted to Sambhal District Hospital. After the incident, police and administrative officials also reached the hospital.

"Seven people died. Eight injured persons were shifted to the hospital. All the victims were residents of Chapra in Sambhal. They were returning from a wedding ceremony. The accident took place when one of the buses was changing its deflated tyre and the other bus hit it. A case has been registered. An investigation probe is underway," said Chakresh Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Sambhal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP