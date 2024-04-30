 7 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar in another major anti-naxal operation | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
7 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar in another major anti-naxal operation

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 12:58 PM IST

A joint security team from the District Reserve Guard and the STF were involved in the anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

At least seven Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Bodies of seven Maoists, including two women cadres, were found following a fierce gunfight with security forces in Kanker district.

A fierce gunfight broke out between Maoists and joint security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. (File Photo)
A fierce gunfight broke out between Maoists and joint security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. (File Photo)

The confrontation unfolded in the jungles of Abujhmad, situated on the volatile Narayanpur-Kanker border, where the Directorate General of Reserve Police (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel exchanged gunfire with suspected Maoists on Tuesday morning.

Read: Bijapur encounter faked, say Maoists; police deny charge

Sunderaj P, Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, said that the encounter took place at around 6 am in the forest between Tekmeta and Kaakur villages in Abhujmad forest.

“A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Monday night after specific input of senior Maoists in the forest. As soon as they reached Kankur village, the exchange of fire started. After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of seven Maoists, including two women, were recovered from the spot,” the IG said.

Read: Chhattisgarh police identify 2 out of 29 Maoists killed in Kanker encounter

The IG further said that an AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives were also seized from the spot.

“We have launched a search operation and identity of the Maoists are yet to be ascertained,” said the IG.

With this incident, 88 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state's Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur and Kanker, according to police.

"The encounter between personnel from the DRG and STF and Naxalites is underway in Abujhmad of Narayanpur-Kanker border area since this morning," a police officer earlier told ANI.

The operation comes days after 29 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces. Among them were senior Maoist leaders Shankar Rao and Lalita Meravi, who carried a reward of 8 lakh on their heads.

With inputs from Ritesh Mishra in Chhattisgarh

