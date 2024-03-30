 Bijapur encounter faked, say Maoists; police deny charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bijapur encounter faked, say Maoists; police deny charge

ByRitesh Mishra, Raipur
Mar 30, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Two days after six Maoists were killed in an alleged encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Friday claimed there was no gunfight and the victims were caught and killed in a “fake” encounter, a claim denied by the police force.

Two days after six Maoists were killed in an alleged encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Friday claimed there was no gunfight and the victims were caught and killed in a “fake” encounter, a claim denied by the police force.

CRPF and its CoBRA unit during a search operation in Bijapur on Wednesday. (ANI)
CRPF and its CoBRA unit during a search operation in Bijapur on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Maoists also called for a “bandh” in Bijapur and Sukma on April 3 against the incident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“On March 27, 2024, in the village of Chipurmati, Bijapur district, our two party activists along with six villagers were subjected to a heinous massacre which was claimed as an encounter,” a statement issued by the South Bastar divisional committee of CPI (Maoist) said. “We demand justice for the innocent villagers who were mercilessly killed… We demand the unconditional release of the innocent villagers who were detained.”

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar range, Sunderaj P rejected the allegations as “old tactics” of Maoists.

“It is the typical modus operandi of Maoists to level allegations against the security forces to puncture the credibility of security forces. Maoists conveniently forget that they are responsible for brutal killings of hundreds and hundreds of innocent civilians,” the IGP said. “Just to distract the attention from their inhumane behaviour, they issue these kind of statements. All concerned understand the reality that the Maoists are facing their extinction.”

The Maoists further claimed that no armed groups were present during the said encounter and the claim by security forces of seizing a large quantity of weapons, explosives, and daily use items was a “blatant lie”.

“Our party activists, Gangi Para and Punem Nagesh, along with another member, were attending meetings in the area to address community issues. Acting on information provided by police informants, they were ambushed and apprehended while they were asleep around 4 am on the day of the encounter and later killed,” the statement alleged, claiming the other three people killed in the incident were villagers.

Meanwhile, a photograph purportedly taken on the same day shows a person with his hands tied up and surrounded by security forces. The person in the purported photograph, which was widely circulated on social media and authenticity of which HT could not independently verify, resembles one of the suspected Maoists who was killed in the said encounter.

When asked about the photograph, the Bastar IGP said, “I will gather information regarding authenticity and facts about it from the concerned units.”

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

News / India News / Bijapur encounter faked, say Maoists; police deny charge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On