7-month old in Panipat chokes to death as ball gets stuck in throat, grandfather dies of heart attack

The incident took place when the boy was playing with a bouncy ball and it suddenly got stuck in his throat.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2018 09:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Karnal
A seven-month-old boy in Panipat allegedly choked to death on Wednesday as a small ball got stuck in his throat .

The deceased has been identified as Mohit, who lived with his mother Kavita at his maternal grandfather’s house in Purewal colony of the city.

The family members said that soon after hearing the news of Mohit’s death, his 50-year-old maternal grandfather Joginder Singh also died of heart attack.

The incident took place when the boy was playing with a bouncy ball and it suddenly got stuck in his throat. Though his mother took him to various hospitals in the city, but doctors were unable to take the ball out of the throat. He died during treatment at a private clinic.His grandfather later died at his house, the family members said.

