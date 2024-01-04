70 days, 11 events: BJP's outreach plan for poor, women ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct 11 massive outreach programs in 70 days which will be completed before March 15, sources said. BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

To implement the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party has given the responsibility to four of its National General Secretaries, all of whom have been made in charge of different Morchas, sources told ANI.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the meeting with national officials earlier, the Prime Minister said that there are four castes in this country, for the development of which we have to make continuous efforts, which include poor, women, farmers and youth.

BJP will go to the grassroots level through its front. Four programs have been given to the Morchas to reach out to different sections of the country.

According to the sources, Maharashtra's leader Vijaya Rahatkar and from the southern part of the country Vanithi Srinivasahan will approach 1.25 crore women's self-help groups and will make them aware of the beneficial schemes of the BJP. These women's self-help groups will be included in the BJP and ensure their votes go to the BJP.

"National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh has been appointed as the in-charge of Mahila self-help group and NGO," the sources added.

"Committee for four castes (poor, farmers, youth and women) and in charge- can be seen in relation to Morcha prabharis. For Poor- SC/ OBC - Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde have been given the charges. For Mahila/ Mahila Morcha - Baijayant Jay Panda. For Yuva / Yuva Morcha - Sunil Bansal. For Mahila self-help group - Tarun Chugh and Farmers/ Kisan Morcha - Sanjay Bandi is in charge", the source said.

"ST Morcha has been handed over to Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Minority Morcha will be looked after by Dushyant Gautam, and the Swanidhi scheme by Arvind Menon," they added.