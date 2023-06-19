70 injured after collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district

Around 70 people have been injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said.

Visuals from the accident spot in Tamil Nadu.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital, police added.

Further details are awaited.