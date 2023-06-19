Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
70 injured after collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district

70 injured after collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 19, 2023 02:24 PM IST

The injured have been taken to Cuddalore government hospital.

Around 70 people have been injured in a collision between two private buses in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, police said.

Visuals from the accident spot in Tamil Nadu.(ANI)



Further details are awaited.

