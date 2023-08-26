700 CRPF personnel to guard 43 state heads during summit

Seven hundred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who have previously served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the National Security Guards (NSG) have been drafted to take charge of the security of 43 heads of State expected in Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10, with personnel from another paramilitary force, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) looking after the security of the spouses and families of the leaders, people familiar with the matter in the CRPF said on Friday.

Preparations underway ahead of G20 Summit near Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Parts of Delhi are expected to transform into a fortress in this period, with exclusive corridors to facilitate the movement of cars carrying the leaders and delegates from hotels to the meeting venue.

“These 700-plus personnel are all trained in dignitary protection. They will be working with their foreign counterparts (personal security) of the respective heads of state and function like the SPG does. While Delhi Police are in charge of overall security, the paramilitary forces have been drafted to work as the innermost security cordon, like the SPG does for the Prime Minister. The SPG works as the innermost cordon of the PM while police and other forces are part of the outer perimeter,” a CRPF official said, asking not to be named.

The Special Protection Group is the country’s elite protection unit, which is in charge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security. Only the best officers from police, paramilitary forces, Intelligence Bureau and RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) are sent on deputation to the SPG. The NSG is the country’s premier force that deals with terror attacks.

NSG teams were used extensively during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

While the G20 Leaders’ Summit is on September 9 and 10, many heads of state such as US President Joe Biden are reaching Delhi early. Biden is scheduled to reach India on September 7.

Explaining why a large contingent of paramilitary forces is involved in the security detail, the officer cited above said that this is the first time there will be over 40 state heads in the national capital at the same time. The 700 personnel have been sent to the CRPF’s VIP Security Centre in Greater Noida, where they are being briefed on the protocol

In addition to the 700, thousands of other personnel from other forces, including from CRPF, who will assist Delhi Police in securing the roads during the leaders’ movement, and the city’s different hotels where they will be staying.

“We have also prepared commandos who have been part of convoy of the state heads in the past. If the need arises and Delhi Police ask us for trained drivers or commandos, they will be sent accordingly. The SSB commandos will accompany the spouse and other family members wherever they wish to visit. In the past, the family members of many state heads have changed their itinerary and travelled to markets,” the officer added

