72-hour blockade in Jammu's Katra against Vaishno Devi ropeway project sparks tension

The Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project in Jammu region faced a 72-hour blockade starting December 25 in Katra, as local business owners, including shopkeepers and pony wallas, joined a bandh organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti, vowing to suspend all activities in the town during the protest. They stated that all activity in Katra would be halted during the protest. Beginning in Katra on December 25, a 72-hour blockage was imposed on the Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project(Hindustan Times )

What is the project?

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said last month that it would be installing a ropeway to make it easier for elderly people, children, and anyone who finds it difficult to walk the 13-kilometre trail to the cave shrine to enter the temple. Connecting Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, which leads to the shrine, is the goal of the proposed ₹250-crore project.

The initiative, according to the committee, endangered the livelihoods of local labourers, shopkeepers, and service providers that rely on the old pilgrimage path. Residents and employees have voiced worries that the ropeway project will cause them to lose their jobs.

As police deployed lathi-charge to scatter demonstrators against the ropeway project, tensions erupted in Katra. Some of the protesters were also taken into custody by police. After demonstrations against the projected Ropeway Project to the Vaishno Devi temple, the security forces held a flag march to keep the peace in Katra.

Pilgrims complain about 72-hour stoppage

The closure of restaurants and the suspension of local transit created major difficulty, according to pilgrims who expressed their displeasure with the closures.

One of the pilgrims told reporters, "We are having a lot of problems. Over the course of this three-day bandh, where will pilgrims eat and rest? Protesting in this manner is inappropriate. Since thousands of pilgrims are suffering, we respectfully ask those in charge of the demonstrations to end the strike," he continued.

"We have come here," Aruna, a pilgrim from Meerut, told PTI. The closure of the stores is causing issues here. Speaking on the ropeway project, she said that it will benefit the elderly and the ill. "Yes, facilities ought to exist."

Despite police involvement and detentions, the strike is still going on

Local BJP and Congress sections are supporting the strike despite police intervention and detentions.

Authorities asked for additional time to confer with higher-ups, so a meeting with the deputy commissioner of Reasi was postponed.

According to the Samiti spokeswoman, they decided to carry on with their strike since this delay appeared to be an attempt to purchase time.