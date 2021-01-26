72nd R-Day: Ladakh makes debut at January 26 parade

Among the various ‘firsts’ of the 72nd Republic Day parade on Tuesday was the tableau of the Union territory (UT) of Ladakh. The UT, which was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, was represented in a tableau, which highlighted the vision for Ladakh - to be “carbon neutral and exemplary for the world.”

The tableau featured the future prospects and development of Green Ladakh through natural resources and the generation of horticultural produce, as well as through the development of tourism. It also displayed the composite culture and communal harmony of the region. Art and architecture, languages and dialects, customs and costumes, fairs and festivals, literature, crafts and music of Ladakh were also highlighted prominently on the tableau. Also featuring on the tableau was the Indian Astronomical Observatory located in Hanle near the capital city of Leh.

The Union territory of Ladakh came into existence in October 2019, two months after Union home minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370, thus revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the announcement, the separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir was also announced, with both regions becoming UTs independent of each other.

The various other ‘firsts’ of the day’s Republic Day parade included the participation of a woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth. Also appearing in the parade for the first time was the Rafale fighter jet, which flew in a “Vertical Charlie” formation in the flypast during the parade. There was no chief guest at the parade for the first time in more than five decades as British prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out due to the rise in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the United Kingdom. This was also the fourth time that the Republic Day parade, which took place this year with several restrictions in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, did not have a chief guest.

(With ANI inputs)